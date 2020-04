BRIEF-Portola Pharma On April 3 Received A Written Notice Of Termination Of Andexanet Alfa From Bms, Pfizer

April 9 (Reuters) - Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS - ON APRIL 3, CO RECEIVED A WRITTEN NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF ANDEXANET ALFA FROM BMS, PFIZER

* PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS - WILL REGAIN FULL JAPANESE RIGHTS FOR ANDEXANET ALFA

* PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS - WILL HAVE EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE ANDEXANET ALFA IN U.S., EUROPE, JAPAN AND REST OF WORLD MARKETS

* PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS - TERMINATION WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON OCTOBER 2