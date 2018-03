BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results From Ongoing Annexa-4 Study

March 12 (Reuters) - Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES NEW INTERIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING ANNEXA-4 STUDY OF FACTOR XA INHIBITOR REVERSAL AGENT ANDEXXA® (ANDEXANET ALFA) IN PATIENTS WITH LIFE-THREATENING BLEEDING

* PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - THE INTERIM RESULTS INCLUDED SAFETY DATA FROM 227 OF 228 ENROLLED PATIENTS

* PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXCELLENT OR GOOD HEMOSTASIS ACHIEVED IN 83 PERCENT OF PATIENTS IN ANNEXA-4

* PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANDEXANET ALFA IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY U.S. FDA WITH AN ASSIGNED ACTION DATE OF MAY 4, 2018