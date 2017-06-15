FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib
#Market News
June 15, 2017 / 1:08 PM / in 4 months

BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies

* Interim results demonstrated evidence of clinical activity in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell malignancies

* A complete response was seen in first R/R peripheral T cell lymphoma (PTCL) patient evaluated in study

* Results also showed that Cerdulatinib was generally well-tolerated in the heavily pre-treated patients

* Anticipate an update on ongoing study on Cerdulatinib and a decision regarding future development by end of 2017

* Reduction in doseage resulted in an improved PK and safety profile without compromising clinical activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

