BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals - On June 12 Got Written Notice Of Termination From Bayer AG Of Clinical Collaboration Agreement By & Between Co, Bayer

June 17 (Reuters) - Bayer AG:

* PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS - ON JUNE 12 GOT WRITTEN NOTICE OF TERMINATION FROM BAYER AG OF CLINICAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT BY & BETWEEN CO, BAYER

* PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, TERMINATION BECAME EFFECTIVE ON JUNE 12, 2020 & PARTIES WILL WORK TOGETHER TO UNWIND AGREEMENT

* PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS - FOLLOWING BMS & PFIZER TERMINATION, PORTOLA REGAINS FULL RIGHTS IN JAPAN FOR ANDEXANET ALFA