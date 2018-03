March 23 (Reuters) - Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS RECEIVES AND PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE CHMP OPINION REGARDING MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR BETRIXABAN IN THE EUROPEAN UNION

* PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CO INTENDS TO APPEAL OPINION AND SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION BY CHMP​