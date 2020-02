BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals Posts Loss Per Share Of $1.24

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.75

* Q4 REVENUE $29.2 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $29.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.88 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.24

* PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS AT DEC 31, 2019, TOTALED $466.2 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $317.0 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2018

* FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020, PORTOLA EXPECTS TOTAL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES TO BE BETWEEN $105 MILLION AND $120 MILLION

* PORTOLA EXPECTS TOTAL SG&A EXPENSES TO BE BETWEEN $235 MILLION AND $250 MILLION IN 2020