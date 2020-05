Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q1 REVENUE ESTIMATE $33.9 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.80 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* REDUCING ITS 2020 OPERATING EXPENSES BY APPROXIMATELY $50 MILLION

* SUSPENDING PRIOR GUIDANCE PROVIDED DURING ITS Q4 2019 CALL FOR APPROXIMATELY 350 NEW HOSPITAL ADDS IN 2020