Aug 15 (Reuters) - Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Portola Pharmaceuticals announces Andexxa (Andexanet Alfa) Biologics License Application resubmission accepted for review by U.S. FDA

* ‍Action due date for review of BLA for Andexxa (Andexanet Alfa)​ is February 2, 2018