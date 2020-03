March 18 (Reuters) - Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SUSPENDED FACE-TO-FACE FIELD ACTIVITY AND INSTITUTED A MANDATORY WORK FROM HOME POLICY FOR ALL EMPLOYEES

* PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SHIFTING TO A VIRTUAL FIELD FORCE TO CONTINUE ENGAGING CUSTOMERS WITH DIGITAL TOOLS AND REMOTE MEETINGS WHERE POSSIBLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: