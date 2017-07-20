FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 20, 2017 / 4:05 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Portugal NOS Q2 net profit jumps 52.5 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Portugal’s second-largest telecom operator Nos SGPS SA:

* Reported on Thursday a steep 52.5 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 40.4 million euros ($47 million), beating the average analysts’ forecast of 35 million euros.

* Says rise in profit helped by strong operating results and stakes in companies owned by NOS.

* EBITDA rose 5.4 percent from a year earlier to 156.7 million euros, slightly above the average forecast of 154 million euros.

* Revenues rose 4 percent to 388 million euros.

* Revenue generating units at 9.25 million at the end of June, up 5.8 percent from a year ago

* Client number growth reported in all services. Source text for Eikon: goo.gl/stVx8B Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)

