BRIEF-Portugal's Jeronimo Martins Q1 Net Profit At 85 Mln Euros

April 26 (Reuters) - Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 85 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 78 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 215 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 192 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 4.20 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.68 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA MARGIN AT POLISH UNIT BIEDRONKA 6.8 PERCENT VERSUS 6.8 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* SAYS HAS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2018 AND REMAINS COMMITTED TO OUTPERFORM IN ALL ITS MARKETS

* CONFIRMS INVESTMENT PROGRAMME AT 700-750 MILLION EUROS Source text: bit.ly/2HZIt6O

