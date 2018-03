March 28 (Reuters) -

* PORTUGAL’S NOVO BANCO, OWNED BY LONE STAR, POSTS RECORD 2017 NET LOSS OF 1.4 BILLION EUROS

* PORTUGAL’S NOVO BANCO CAPITAL RATIO AT END-2017 AT 12.8 PERCENT PHASED-IN

* PORTUGAL'S NOVO BANCO SAYS ACTIVATED CONTINGENCY CAPITAL MECHANISM TO RECEIVE 791.7 MILLION EUROS AT END-2017 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2GeZUTa] (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)