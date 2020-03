BRIEF-Portugal's Santander Totta To Grant Moratorium Repayment Loans For Companies And Families

March 24 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Santander Totta bank announces that:

* IT IS IMPLEMENTING THE COVID PLAN, OFFERING CUSTOMERS EXCEPTIONAL, PRE-APPROVED CONDITIONS FOR REGULARIZATION AND REDUCTION OF MONTHLY CHARGES

* FAMILIES WILL HAVE THE POSSIBILITY TO REQUEST THE RENEGOTIATION OF THEIR MORTGAGE LOAN WITH AN IMMEDIATE GRACE PERIOD FOR CAPITAL REPAYMENT OVER SIX MONTHS FOR REGULAR LOAN OPERATIONS

* “WITH THIS MEASURE, THE BANK ALLOWS PORTUGUESE FAMILIES NOT TO REPAY ALMOST ONE BILLION EUROS OF CAPITAL IN THIS PERIOD,” SANTANDER TOTTA SAID IN A STATEMENT

* THE POSSIBILITY OF RENEGOTIATING LOANS THROUGH A 6-MONTH CAPITAL SHORTAGE WILL BE EXTENDED TO CONSUMER CREDIT WITH THE BANK

* SAYS IT IS AVAILABLE TO RENEGOTIATE LOAN SPECIFICATIONS OF SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED ENTERPRISES WHOSE CREDITS ARE CURRENTLY IN REPAYMENT PERIOD, OFFERING A GRACE PERIOD OF UP TO 12 MONTHS

* SAYS MORE THAN THREE BILLION EUROS IN SUPPORT FOR COMPANIES, ANNOUNCED BY THE PORTUGUESE GOVERNMENT, ARE ALREADY BEING STREAMLINED AND THE BANK IS READY TO MAKE THEM AVAILABLE AS SOON AS NATIONAL INSTITUTIONS ALLOW IT

* IT IS NOW AVAILABLE TO PROCEED WITH 20% ADVANCES OF THE AMOUNT APPROVED BY THE BANK TO ITS CUSTOMERS UNDER THESE GUIDELINES

* SAYS PLEDGES WORKERS TO NOT IMPLEMENT “SIMPLIFIED LAYOFF” MEASURE (Maria Gonçalves in Gdansk Newsroom;)