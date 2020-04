BRIEF-Porvair Says Board Does Not Believe It Needs To Change Its Final Dividend Recommendation

April 8 (Reuters) - Porvair PLC:

* PORVAIR PLC - BOARD DOES NOT BELIEVE IT NEEDS TO CHANGE ITS FINAL DIVIDEND RECOMMENDATION.

* PORVAIR PLC - TO WITHDRAW GUIDANCE UNTIL OUTLOOK IS MORE CERTAIN.

* PORVAIR PLC - STAFF IN CHINA REMAINED ON FULL PAY THROUGHOUT A SEVEN WEEK SHUT-DOWN AND ARE NOW ALL BACK AT WORK.

* PORVAIR PLC - SUPPLYING FILTER COMPONENTS FOR SEVERAL OF CONSORTIA NOW BUILDING VENTILATOR AND BREATHING APPARATUS:

* PORVAIR PLC - SUPPLYING CONSUMABLES FOR DOZENS OF US TESTING LABORATORIES,

* PORVAIR PLC - SHIFTS HAVE BEEN ADDED TO PRODUCE CHROMATOGRAPHY BED SUPPORTS AND PHARMACEUTICAL GRADE WATER FILTERS

