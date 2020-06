June 19 (Reuters) -

* POSEIDA THERAPEUTICS INC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $115 MILLION – SEC FILING

* POSEIDA THERAPEUTICS, INC - HAVE APPLIED TO LIST COMMON STOCK ON THE NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL “PSTX.”

* POSEIDA THERAPEUTICS, INC - BOFA SECURITIES, PIPER SANDLER, WILLIAM BLAIR ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* POSEIDA THERAPEUTICS, INC - PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR PURPOSE OF CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE