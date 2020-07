July 9 (Reuters) - Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.:

* POSEIDA THERAPEUTICS, INC. - CURRENTLY ESTIMATED THAT INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE WILL BE $16.00 PER SHARE

* POSEIDA THERAPEUTICS, INC- SEES IPO OF 14 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* POSEIDA THERAPEUTICS, INC- HAD PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED IPO OF 10 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK PRICED BETWEEN BETWEEN $14 AND $16 PER SHARE Source text: (bit.ly/2VW61Sf) Further company coverage: