April 9 (Reuters) - Biosig Technologies Inc:

* POSITIVE DATA GENERATED BY BIOSIG SUBSIDIARY VIRALCLEAR ON COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS PUBLISHED IN BIORXIV

* BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES INC - VICROMAX SHOWN TO DECREASE VIRAL PRODUCTION OF COVID -19 CORONAVIRUS BY OVER 98%

* BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES - INTENDS TO PURSUE DEVELOPMENT OF AGENT FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 THROUGH FDA-APPROVED CLINICAL TRIALS IN Q2 2020