BRIEF-Positive Profit Warning For 2018 From As Pro Kapital Grupp

PRO KAPITAL GRUPP AS :

* POSITIVE PROFIT WARNING FOR 2018 FROM AS PRO KAPITAL GRUPP

* SAYS ESTIMATES TURNOVER AND NET PROFIT OF COMPANY TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY IN 2018

* SAYS PROJECTED REVENUES IN RANGE 35-40 MILLION EUR , WHICH IS AN INCREASE OF 200-250% COMPARED TO 2017

* SAYS CONCLUDE 2018 WITH A POSITIVE NET RESULT IN RANGE OF 2-3 MILLION EUR

* SAYS CHANGE IN ITS DIVIDEND POLICY AND HAS JUST PAID OUT DIVIDENDS OF 0,015EUR PER SHARE