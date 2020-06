June 30 (Reuters) - Orexo AB:

* POSITIVE RESULTS FROM HUMAN PK STUDY ASSESSING OREXO’S INTRANASAL NALMEFENE FORMULATIONS FOR OPIOID OVERDOSE REVERSAL

* PRELIMINARY RESULTS INDICATE EXTENSIVE AND RAPID ABSORPTION ACROSS ALL THREE OX125 FORMULATIONS AS WELL AS GOOD TOLERABILITY, SUPPORTING VIABILITY OF OX125 AS A RESCUE MEDICATION FOR OPIOID OVERDOSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)