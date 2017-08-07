FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Post Holdings announces pricing of senior notes offering
August 7, 2017 / 10:04 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Post Holdings announces pricing of senior notes offering

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc

* Post Holdings announces pricing of senior notes offering

* Post Holdings Inc - ‍pricing of its previously announced senior notes offering of 5.75 percent senior notes due 2027​

* Post Holdings Inc - in addition, size of notes offering was increased from $500.0 million to $750.0 million

* Post Holdings - ‍pricing of notes due 2027 at 105.5 percent of principal amount plus accrued interest from February 14, 2017, for a yield to worst of 4.871 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

