BRIEF-Post Holdings ‍Expects To Incur Pre-Tax Charges Of About $22.1 Mln In Connection With Closure Of Co Facilities​

March 27 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc:

* POST HOLDINGS - FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY

* POST HOLDINGS-‍EXPECTS TO INCUR PRE-TAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $22.1 MILLION IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE,TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES TO OTHER CO FACILITIES​

* POST HOLDINGS INC - ‍ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT $8.5 MILLION AND $13.6 MILLION OF CHARGES WILL BE INCURRED IN FISCAL YEARS 2018 AND 2019, RESPECTIVELY - SEC FILING​

* POST HOLDINGS-COMPLETION OF TRANSFER, START-UP OF PRODUCTION AT OTHER CO FACILITIES IS ESTIMATED TO REQUIRE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $12.0 TO 14.0 MILLION​ Source text: (bit.ly/2pKvwWo) Further company coverage: