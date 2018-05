BRIEF-Post Holdings Reports Q2 EPS Of $1.20

May 3 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc:

* POST HOLDINGS REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2018

* Q2 SALES $1.6 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.55 BILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.08 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.06

* MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BILLION

* UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)