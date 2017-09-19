BRIEF-Post Holdings to buy Bob Evans Farms for about $1.5 bln

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc

* Post Holdings to acquire Bob Evans Farms for $77.00 per share

* Post Holdings Inc - ‍equity value of transaction is approximately $1.5 billion.​

* Post Holdings Inc - ‍post management has affirmed its fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $975-$990 million​

* Post Holdings Inc - deal to be ‍immediately accretive to post’s top-line growth, adjusted EBITDA margins and free cash flow​

* Post Holdings Inc - ‍post expects to finance purchase with cash on hand and through borrowings under post’s existing revolving credit facility​

* Post Holdings Inc - post management reaffirms certain fiscal 2017 guidance

* Post Holdings Inc - ‍expects Bob Evans to contribute approximately $107 million of adjusted EBITDA on an annual basis​

* Post Holdings Inc - ‍Bob Evans will continue its dividend payments in ordinary course of business pending closing​

* Post Holdings Inc - one-time costs to achieve synergies are estimated to be approximately $25 million