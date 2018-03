March 27 (Reuters) - Postal Savings Bank Of China Co Ltd :

* RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND ON ORDINARY SHARES OF RMB1.471 PER 10 SHARES​

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB ‍47.68​ BILLION VERSUS RMB39.80 BILLION

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME RMB188.12 BILLION VERSUS RMB157.59 BILLION