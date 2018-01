Jan 18 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane:

* HAS 2018 TARGET FOR POSTAL SAVINGS FEES OF 1.8 BILLION EUROS OR BETTER - SLIDE

* EXEC SAYS GROUP IS CONFIDENT OF REACHING HIGH PART OF 1.55-1.8 BILLION EURO RANGE FOR POSTAL SAVINGS FEES

* EXEC SAYS GROUP WILL BOOK SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL GAIN IN 2018 THANKS TO PARTNERSHIP WITH ANIMA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)