Dec 21 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane:

* POSTE ITALIANE AND ANIMA ANNOUNCE A BINDING AGREEMENT TO STRENGTHEN THE PARTNERSHIP IN THE ASSET MANAGEMENT BUSINESS‍​

* THE TRANSACTION VALUE IS €120 MILLION

* POSTE WILL RECEIVE NEWLY ISSUED SHARES OF ANIMA SGR, WHICH WILL BE BOUGHT BACK BY ANIMA , FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF €120 MILLION

* CO TO REMAIN 100% OWNER OF BANCOPOSTA FONDI SGR

* AGREEMENT CONCERNS DELEGATED PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES UNDERLYING TRADITIONAL LIFE INSURANCE PRODUCTS “RAMO I” OF POSTE VITA Source text : bit.ly/2zcYMHk Further company coverage: