July 14 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane SpA, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA:

* THROUGH UNITS POSTE VITA AND BANCOPOSTA FONDI SGR, SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH INTESA SANPAOLO FOR ACQUISITION OF 40% OF EURIZON CAPITAL REAL ASSET SGR

* EXPECTS CLOSING OF OPERATION BY YEAR-END

* POSTE VITA TO ENTRUST ECRA WITH INVESTMENT MANDATE FOR APPROX. EUR 2.5 BILLION, WHICH WILL BRING ECRA'S ASSETS TO OVER EUR 6.5 BILLION