BRIEF-Poste Italiane Q4 Adj. EBIT Down At EUR 477 Mln

* QTRLY REVENUES 2,949 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 2,913 MILLION EUROS LAST YEAR

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET PROFIT 367 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 349 MILLION EUROS LAST YEAR

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EBIT 477 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 490 MILLION EUROS LAST YEAR

* REVENUE IMPACT ON INBOUND MAIL AND PARCELS FROM CHINA IS LIMITED, REPRESENTING LESS THAN 5% OF MAIL AND PARCEL TOTAL REVENUES

* AT PRESENT IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO MAKE REASONABLE ESTIMATE OF POTENTIAL MEDIUM-TERM IMPACTS OF SPREAD OF COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS IN ITALY

* 2020 TARGETS UPDATED AS REVENUES: EUR 11.1 BILLION; EBIT: EUR 1.8 BILLION; NET PROFIT: EUR 1.3 BILLION

* 2020 TARGETS UPDATED AS RESULT OF CONSISTENT GROWTH IN UNDERLYING PROFITABILITY, TAKING INTO CURRENT VISIBILITY OF COVID-19 IMPACT

* DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.463 (+5%Y/Y) IN LINE WITH DELIVER 2022 COMMITMENT