BRIEF-Poste Italiane to review current business plan in Q4 - CEO

May 13 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane executives tell analysts in a call:

* POSTE ITALIANE CFO SAYS BANK DIVISION’S DEPOSITS INCREASED BY 4.2 BILLION EUROS IN Q1

* POSTE ITALIANE CFO SAYS EARLY RETIREMENT PLAN IS CONFIRMED

* POSTE ITALIANE CEO SAYS BOARD WILL REVIEW CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN DURING Q4

* POSTE CEO SAYS PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND ON 2019 RESULTS IS CONFIRMED

* POSTE CEO SAYS SEES CURRENT PHASE AS OPPORTUNITY TO IMPLEMENT COST CUTTING INITIATIVES NORMALLY HARD TO CARRY OUT