BRIEF-Postmates To Offer Additional Resources For Its Fleet & Merchants To Address COVID-19 Impact

March 10 (Reuters) - Postmates:

* POSTMATES - WILL BE OFFERING ADDITIONAL RESOURCES FOR ITS FLEET & MERCHANTS TO ADDRESS IMPACT COVID-19 HAS HAD IN THESE COMMUNITIES

* POSTMATES - FOR DELIVERY FLEET, CREATED FUND TO CREDIT POSTMATES FOR DOCTORS APPOINTMENTS, MEDICAL EXPENSES RELATED TO COVID-19’S IMPACT IN OVER 22 STATES

* POSTMATES - TO WAIVE RESTAURANT COMMISSION FEES FOR NEW MERCHANTS IN IMPACTED MARKETS

* POSTMATES - GIVING SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS ACCESS TO ON-DEMAND DELIVERY AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

* POSTMATES - UNVEILING PILOT PROGRAM THAT WILL TEMPORARILY WAIVE COMMISSION FEES FOR BUSINESSES OPERATING IN SAN FRANCISCO SIGNING ON WITH CO'S PLATFORM