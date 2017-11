BRIEF-Postmedia ‍Announced Transaction With Subsidiaries Of Torstar Corp

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Postmedia Network Canada Corp:

* POSTMEDIA NETWORK CANADA - ‍ANNOUNCED TRANSACTION WITH METROLAND MEDIA GROUP AND FREE DAILY NEWS GROUP INC., BOTH SUBSIDIARIES OF TORSTAR CORPORATION​

* POSTMEDIA NETWORK CANADA CORP - ‍TRANSACTION TO ACQUIRE 22 OF TORSTAR‘S COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER PROPERTIES AND 2 FREE COMMUTER DAILY NEWSPAPERS​

* POSTMEDIA NETWORK CANADA CORP - ‍TRANSACTION TO ALSO SELL 15 OF CO'S COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER PROPERTIES AND 2 FREE COMMUTER DAILY NEWSPAPERS TO TORSTAR​