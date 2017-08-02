FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Postmedia announces the sale of Islington printing facility
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Postmedia announces the sale of Islington printing facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Postmedia Network Canada Corp

* Press release - postmedia announces the sale of islington printing facility

* Postmedia announces the sale of Islington printing facility

* Postmedia Network Canada Corp - net proceeds from sale will be used for debt repayment.

* Says Postmedia will enter into a lease for a portion of property for a period of up to ten years

* Deal for $30.5 million

* Postmedia Network Canada-Postmedia Network Inc entered agreement with Rice Group to sell real estate property at 2250 Islington Avenue Toronto, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.