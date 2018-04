April 11 (Reuters) - Postmedia Network Canada Corp :

* Q2 REVENUE FELL 10.8 PERCENT TO C$157.6 MILLION

* REVENUE FOR QUARTER WAS $157.6 MILLION AS COMPARED TO $176.7 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR

* TO CONTINUE TO IDENTIFY & UNDERTAKE ONGOING COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.01

* POSTMEDIA NETWORK CANADA SAYS “THERE HAS BEEN A SLOWING OF OUR LEGACY REVENUE DECLINES” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: