March 16 (Reuters) - POSTNL NV:

* TO CONTINUE DELIVERY OF MAIL AND PARCELS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT WILL TAKE ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO ENSURE CONTINUITY OF UNIVERSAL SERVICE OBLIGATION AND DELIVERY OF FUNERAL CARDS AND MEDICAL DELIVERIES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ADDITIONAL MEASURES ARE TAKEN FOR PEOPLE WORKING IN OPERATION TO ENSURE A SAFE AND SOUND ENVIRONMENT AND TO LIMIT RISK OF SPREADING VIRUS Source text: bit.ly/2QhlR7d Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)