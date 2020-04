BRIEF-PostNL Expects Solid Normalised EBIT And Strong Cash Flow Development For Q1

April 14 (Reuters) - POSTNL NV:

* POSTNL PROVIDES UPDATE ON Q1 PERFORMANCE AMIDST COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* EXPECTS TO REPORT SOLID NORMALISED EBIT AND STRONG CASH FLOW DEVELOPMENT FOR Q1 2020

* OPERATIONAL MEASURES TO PROTECT ITS PEOPLE AND CLIENTS, COMBINED WITH INCREASED LEVEL OF ABSENTEEISM, ARE EXPECTED TO IMPACT OPERATIONAL COSTS

* CONTINUES TO BE COMMITTED TO ACHIEVE STATED 2020 OUTLOOK FOR NORMALISED EBIT BETWEEN EUR 110 MILLION AND EUR 130 MILLION

* HOWEVER, UNCERTAINTIES REGARDING DURATION AND SEVERITY OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC MAY IMPACT POSTNL’S ABILITY TO ACHIEVE THIS RESULT

* AT 31 MARCH 2020 EUR 485 MILLION IN CASH (31 DECEMBER 2019: EUR 480 MILLION)

* DESPITE RESTRICTIONS IN CERTAIN COUNTRIES AND REDUCED AIR FREIGHT CAPACITY, IMPACT OF COVID-19 AT SPRING IS EXPECTED TO BE LIMITED IN Q1