BRIEF-Potash Ridge secures offtake agreement for valleyfield SOP production

June 19 (Reuters) - Potash Ridge Corp

* Potash Ridge secures offtake agreement for valleyfield sop production

* Potash Ridge Corp - an offtake agreement with a supplier of fertilizer products in north america, for up to 10,000 tonnes per year

* Potash Ridge Corp - preliminary non-binding, multi-year agreement is by company's wholly-owned, quebec-based subsidiary, valleyfield fertilizer corp

* Potash Ridge Corp - definitive binding terms of contract are expected to be finalized in coming weeks