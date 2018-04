April 13 (Reuters) - Potbelly Corp:

* POTBELLY APPOINTS BEN ROSENZWEIG TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* POTBELLY CORP - ROSENZWEIG IS A PARTNER OF PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC

* POTBELLY CORP - PRIVET FUND LP HAS WITHDRAWN ITS NOTICE OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO POTBELLY’S BOARD

* POTBELLY CORP - PRIVET FUND LP HAS AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF ALL OF BOARD'S DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING