March 28 (Reuters) - Potlatchdeltic Corp:

* POTLATCHDELTIC - ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014

* POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MILLION ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS - SEC FILING

* POTLATCHDELTIC CORP - AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MILLION TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015 Source text : [bit.ly/2pLLMGz] Further company coverage: