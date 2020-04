April 13 (Reuters) - PotlatchDeltic Corp:

* POTLATCHDELTIC ANNOUNCES COVID-19 MARKET-RELATED PLYWOOD DOWNTIME

* POTLATCHDELTIC CORP - PLANS TO TEMPORARILY HALT PRODUCTION AT ITS ST. MARIES, IDAHO INDUSTRIAL PLYWOOD FACILITY

* POTLATCHDELTIC - STARTING APRIL 20, IDAHO FACILITY WILL HALT PRODUCTION FOR 2 WEEKS AND CURTAILMENTS MAY BE EXTENDED DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS