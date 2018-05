May 3 (Reuters) - PotlatchDeltic Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* Q1 REVENUE $199.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $175.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.56 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ON TRACK WITH $50 MILLION IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MILLION RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018