May 11 (Reuters) - PotlatchDeltic Corp:

* POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER - SEC FILING

* TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text (bit.ly/2Ib8PWM) Further company coverage: