March 30 (Reuters) - Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Ltd :

* FY REVENUE RMB27.19 BILLION VERSUS RMB22.68 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB833.3 MILLION VERSUS RMB542.9 MILLION

* IN SHORT-TERM, IN H1 2020, GROUP’S PERFORMANCE WILL BE IMPACTED BY OUTBREAK OF EPIDEMIC IN CHINA

* SHORT-TO-MEDIUM TERM PERFORMANCE MAY ALSO BE IMPACTED BY OTHER GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC FACTORS