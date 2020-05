May 14 (Reuters) - Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Ltd :

* QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB165.5 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT RMB 191.9 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE RMB 4.95 BILLION VERSUS RMB 6.60 BILLION

* AS OF MAY 14, OVER 99% DIRECTLY OPERATED STORES & SUB-DISTRIBUTOR STORES RESUMED OPERATIONS

* EXPECTS CONSUMER SPENDING, BUSINESS MOMENTUM MIGHT NEED SOME TIME TO FULLY RECOVER