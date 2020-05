BRIEF-Poujoulat FY Consolidated Group Revenue Up At EUR 241.8 Mln

May 15 (Reuters) - POUJOULAT SA:

* POUJOULAT SA FY CONSOLIDATED GROUP REVENUE EUR 241.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 232.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEEMS PREMATURE TO GIVE ACTIVITY PROSPECTS FOR 2020/2021

* PRODUCTION IN NEW CONSTRUCTION SECTOR SHOULD SEE IN 2020 A DECLINE OF 15 TO 20%

* COVID-19: IN FIRST HALF OF MAY, GROUP SEES SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN TURNOVER

* THE GROUP CONTINUES TO TAKE FULL ADVANTAGE OF ITS DIVERSIFICATION STRATEGY, ITS GROWING PRESENCE IN THE RENEWABLE ENERGY SECTOR AND ITS INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE - CEO

* SOLID BALANCE SHEET WILL ENABLE TO WITHSTAND THE ECONOMIC SHOCK AND RESPOND CALMLY TO COMING RECOVERY

* REQUEST FOR STATE-GUARANTEED LOAN IS IN PROGRESS AND HAS BEEN SUBJECT OF PRE-AGREEMENTS