April 30 (Reuters) - Poulaillon SA:

* H1 TOTAL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 40.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: -36.9% DROP IN TURNOVER FOR MINERAL WATER DIVISION, DUE TO DROP IN CONSUMPTION OF CATERING ACTIVITIES AND TO TEMPORARY STOPPING OF DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS Source text: bit.ly/2y4F8D1 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)