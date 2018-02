Feb 6 (Reuters) - Powell Industries Inc:

* POWELL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.49

* Q1 REVENUE $90.2 MILLION VERSUS $110.3 MILLION

* BACKLOG AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $260 MILLION COMPARED TO $250 MILLION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

* POWELL INDUSTRIES - EXPECTS TO REPORT NET LOSS IN FISCAL 2018

* ‍ NEW ORDERS PLACED DURING Q1 OF FISCAL 2018 TOTALED $100 MILLION COMPARED TO $91 MILLION IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: