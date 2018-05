May 8 (Reuters) - Powell Industries Inc:

* POWELL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.29

* Q2 REVENUE $101.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $94.6 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.35 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT A NET LOSS IN FISCAL 2018

* ESTIMATES ITS SECOND HALF FISCAL 2018 PERFORMANCE TO SHOW AN IMPROVEMENT OVER FIRST HALF

* NEW ORDERS PLACED DURING Q2 OF FISCAL 2018 TOTALED $142 MILLION COMPARED TO $100 MILLION IN Q1