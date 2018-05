May 11 (Reuters) - Power Corporation Of Canada:

* POWER CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DIVIDEND INCREASE

* POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA - BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A 6.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM 35.85 CENTS TO 38.20 CENTS PER SHARE

* POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA Q1 ADJUSTED SHR BASIC C$1.13