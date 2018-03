BRIEF-Power Financial Reports Q4 EPS C$0.32

March 23 (Reuters) - Power Financial Corp:

* POWER FINANCIAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DIVIDEND INCREASE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.32

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.77 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 SALES C$1.8 BILLION

* DECLARED A 5 PCT INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM 41.25 CENTS TO 43.30 CENTS PER SHARE

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.77

* POWER FINANCIAL - AS AT DEC. 31 2017, AUM INCREASED TO $1.521 TRILLION, COMPARED WITH $1.404 TRILLION IN 2016

* POWER FINANCIAL - ‍ NET CHARGE OF $322 MILLION, REPRESENTING SHARE OF OTHER ITEMS AT LIFECO AND IGM, NOT INCLUDED IN ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS IN QUARTER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: