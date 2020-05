May 15 (Reuters) - Power Financial Corp:

* POWER FINANCIAL CORP - QTRLY NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS WERE $329 MILLION OR $0.50 PER SHARE

* POWER FINANCIAL CORP - QTRLY ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS WERE $470 MILLION OR $0.71 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: